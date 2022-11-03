Left Menu

COP 27-Mexico to make major climate commitment, says John Kerry

"That will be significant because that is not where we were in the time of Glasgow," he said, referring to the last U.N. climate summit. Mexico's foreign ministry did not immediately to a request for comment.

COP 27-Mexico to make major climate commitment, says John Kerry
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will make a major announcement on the country's climate commitments, top U.S. climate diplomat John Kerry said on Wednesday ahead of the United Nations COP 27 climate talks next week. Kerry said the United States had urged nations around the world to raise the amount each country pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - and expected new commitments to be announced "in the next few days."

"I was just in Mexico a few days ago and we will have a major announcement, which President Lopez Obrador has agreed to with respect to what Mexico is now going to undertake," Kerry added during a news conference ahead of his travel to Egypt for the U.N. summit. "That will be significant because that is not where we were in the time of Glasgow," he said, referring to the last U.N. climate summit.

Mexico's foreign ministry did not immediately to a request for comment. Mexico, the second-largest emitter in Latin America, last year pledged to expand its climate change goals and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions after it was criticized for policies that research coalition Climate Action Tracker warned would see emissions rise rather than fall.

