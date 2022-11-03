Left Menu

Rain interrupts Pakistan-South Africa clash

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:28 IST
Rain interrupts Pakistan-South Africa clash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa here on Thursday.

Chasing Pakistan's 185 for nine, South Africa were 69 for four in nine overs when the skies opened up, forcing the players to leave the ground.

Heinrich Klaasen (2) and Tristan Stubbs (2) were batting when play was stopped. South Africa are 16 runs behind of the DLS par score of 85.

