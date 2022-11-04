Maha: Tigress Maya sighted with three-month-old cub at TATR

Visitors to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur have been treated to the sight of famous tigress Maya and one of her cubs moving to a safe location in the reserve, an official said on Friday. Home to 88 big cats, the TATR was thrown open to tourists on October 1 post the monsoon season and has since received more than 30,000 visitors in its core and buffer zones, said Mahesh Khore, assistant conservator of forest TATR (core area).

Tigress named Maya, aged more than 13 years, was spotted carrying her three-month-old cub in her mouth, as she is shifting to a safe place in the reserve, he said.

The big cat has been spotted by tourists at Navegaon Road and Kumbi Pat areas in the reserve and many have captured her movements on camera, and a footage has gone viral on social media, the official said. Maya had given birth for the fifth time at TATR and was mother to 15 cubs, but only a few of them were able to survive in the reserve, he said.

''We have installed camera traps to capture the movement of the big cat and her cub,'' the official said.

