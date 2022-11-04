Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:56 IST
Immense potential to increase trade between India, Kyrgyzstan: Goyal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for enhancing bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyzstan.

He was addressing the 10th session of the India-Kyrgyz Republic Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, an official statement said. Goyal said immense potential exists for expansion of bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyzstan.

Both sides discussed mutual cooperation in areas such as investment, digitalisation, intellectual property, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, textiles, education, environment, standardisation and metrology, banking, transport, labour, mining and power sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

