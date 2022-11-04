Immense potential to increase trade between India, Kyrgyzstan: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for enhancing bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyzstan.

He was addressing the 10th session of the India-Kyrgyz Republic Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, an official statement said. Goyal said immense potential exists for expansion of bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyzstan.

Both sides discussed mutual cooperation in areas such as investment, digitalisation, intellectual property, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, textiles, education, environment, standardisation and metrology, banking, transport, labour, mining and power sectors.

