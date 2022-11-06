Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM: NATION DEL64 2NDLDALL BYPOLLS It's 4-3 to BJP in Nov 3 by-election; TRS, RJD, Shiv Sena(Uddhav) win one each New Delhi/Mumbai/Patna: The BJP won in four out of seven assembly constituencies in six states, retaining the three seats it held, in the by-election results declared on Sunday, while the TRS and RJD won one each after a stiff contest with the saffron party.

DEL53 COP27-WMO-LD REPORT 2015 to 2022 likely to be 8 warmest years on record: WMO report New Delhi: The global mean temperature in 2022 is estimated to be 1.15 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average, likely making the eight years from 2015 the warmest on record, the World Meteorological Organisation said in a report on Sunday. By Gaurav Saini DEL51 DL-POLLUTION-LD CURBS Centre's panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under final stage of air pollution action plan New Delhi: The Centre's air quality panel Sunday directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

DEL58 HIMACHAL-POLLS-SHAH-LD CIVILCODE None can stop BJP from implementing UCC in Himachal if BJP voted back to power: Amit Shah Nagrota/Una (HP): Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh and all irregularities in the salary system of government employees will be looked into if the BJP comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

BOM23 MH-BYPOLL-2NDLD RESULT Maha: Rutuja Latke of Uddhav's Sena faction wins Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll; NOTA at 2nd place Mumbai: Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Sunday won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai by bagging more than 66,000 votes, followed by 12,806 votes polled in favour of the None Of The Above (NOTA) option, an official said.

BOM34 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LDALL PM Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state in Assembly polls: PM Modi Nana Pondha (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state again in the next month's Assembly polls which he said BJP would win with a record margin.

DEL59 HP-BJP MANIFESTO-LD-CONGRESS BJP's HP poll manifesto cut-copy-paste of old promises, borrowed some from us: Cong Shimla: The Congress hit out at the ruling BJP on Sunday over its Himachal Pradesh poll manifesto, terming it a ''cut-copy-paste'' of their five-year-old promises and in parts borrowed from the grand old party's 2022 election document.

DEL50 ISRO-MISSIONS ISRO plans to return to Mars, explore dark side of moon with Japan Dehradun: After missions to the moon and Mars, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has now set its eyes on Venus and also plans to explore the dark side of the moon in collaboration with Japan.

MDS16 KL-CPI(M)-LD CENTRE Centre trying to destroy higher education in Kerala using Governor: CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday attacked the Central government by accusing it of trying to prevent implementation of welfare schemes and destroy higher education in the state using the Governor, as the BJP wants to control everything.

BUSINESS DEL44 BIZ-TIRUPATI-TEMPLE-COS Tirupati temple richer than Wipro, Nestle, ONGC New Delhi: Tirupati's world famous Lord Venkateswara temple's net worth of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion) is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants ONGC and IOC.

LEGAL LGD2 GREEN-RAJAJI PARK-VILLAGES NGT refuses to entertain plea for direction to provide basic amenities in 10 villages outside Rajaji National Park New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to provide basic facilities such as road, electricity, water, school and health centres in 10 villages situated on the periphery of the Rajaji National Park. FOREIGN FGN29 PAK-INDIA-SIKHS Over 2,500 Sikhs from India arrive in Pak to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary Lahore: Over 2,500 Sikhs from India arrived in Pakistan on Sunday amid tight security to take part in the festivities in connection with the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion. By M Zulqernain PTI RDT RDT

