Left Menu

COP-27 -"Live up to your climate promises," UK PM will say

He is expected to call on governments to deliver on the promises made at COP26 in the Scottish city of Glasgow a year ago, when host nation Britain helped to broker a wide-ranging climate pact - much of which has yet to be implemented. "The world came together in Glasgow with one last chance to create a plan that would limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 04:01 IST
COP-27 -"Live up to your climate promises," UK PM will say

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday use a speech at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt to tell world leaders to deliver on their promises to tackle global warming. Sunak, who became prime minister late last month, had initially said he would be too busy coming up with a plan to fix Britain's economy to attend the COP27 summit, drawing criticism from political opponents and campaigners.

Now, he will join more than 100 other leaders speaking at the event. He is expected to call on governments to deliver on the promises made at COP26 in the Scottish city of Glasgow a year ago, when host nation Britain helped to broker a wide-ranging climate pact - much of which has yet to be implemented.

"The world came together in Glasgow with one last chance to create a plan that would limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees. The question today is: can we summon the collective will to deliver on those promises?" he will say, according to extracts released by his office in advance. The chances look slim. A United Nations report at the end of October said government pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.8 Celsius temperature rise this century after "woefully inadequate" progress.

Sunak will also meet his French and Italian counterparts on the sidelines of the U.N. conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022