Heavy snowfall in Gulmarg, other higher reaches in J-K

Heavy snowfall draped Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir in a white blanket on Monday much to the delight of tourists there, even as most places in the Union territory received snowfall and rains, bringing down the day temperature, officials said. Gulmarg, in north Kashmirs Baramulla district, recorded around 9 to 12 inches of fresh snowfall, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy snowfall draped Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir in a white blanket on Monday much to the delight of tourists there, even as most places in the Union territory received snowfall and rains, bringing down the day temperature, officials said. Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, recorded around 9 to 12 inches of fresh snowfall, they said. Another tourist destination, Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, recorded about three inches of fresh snowfall. Sadhna Pass, on Srinagar-Tangdhar road in Kupwara, received about two feet of snow, while Machil received about five inches of snow, they said.

Gurez, in north Kashmir's Bandipora, received three inches of fresh snow. There are reports of fresh snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir as well, the officials added. The plains of the Valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains.

The officials said rain/snow showers are likely to continue at many places till afternoon and a significant improvement in the weather in expected in the evening. Another western disturbance may bring light to moderate rain/snow showers from November 9-11, they added.

