Mumbai: Man injured after digging bar from construction site falls into his house
- Country:
- India
A 52-year-old man was badly injured when a heavy digging bar fell into his house from an under construction building in the western suburb of Mahim on Tuesday, a fire official said.
The incident took place at Meharbani compound at Kapad Bazar road around 1.30 pm, the official said.
The victim Jahangir Sheikh was inside his house when a digging bar from the highrise building nearby fell into the premises, he said.
The fire brigade was informed and the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, the official said. The police will register a case against the building contractor for negligence, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahim
- Meharbani
- Jahangir Sheikh
- Kapad Bazar