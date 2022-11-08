Left Menu

Devotees take holy dip in holy Ganga on Kartik Purnima

Scores of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi and other ghats on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday. The devotees converged in large numbers on the ghats from the early hours for a purifying dip in the hope of attaining moksha salvation. Several devotees have been staying in Haridwar throughout Kartik for a daily dip.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:04 IST
Devotees take holy dip in holy Ganga on Kartik Purnima
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi and other ghats on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday. A ritual bath on Kartik Purnima is considered sacred as Lord Vishnu is believed to have been born on this day, said astrologer Pandit Manoj Tripathi.

Coinciding with the year's last lunar eclipse, the day assumes even greater significance, he said. The devotees converged in large numbers on the ghats from the early hours for a purifying dip in the hope of attaining 'moksha' (salvation). Several devotees have been staying in Haridwar throughout Kartik for a daily dip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022