Devotees take holy dip in holy Ganga on Kartik Purnima

Scores of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi and other ghats on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday. A ritual bath on Kartik Purnima is considered sacred as Lord Vishnu is believed to have been born on this day, said astrologer Pandit Manoj Tripathi.

Coinciding with the year's last lunar eclipse, the day assumes even greater significance, he said. The devotees converged in large numbers on the ghats from the early hours for a purifying dip in the hope of attaining 'moksha' (salvation). Several devotees have been staying in Haridwar throughout Kartik for a daily dip.

