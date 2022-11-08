Left Menu

India needs liberal economic policy with an intention to provide benefits to poor people: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:10 IST
India needs liberal economic policy with an intention to provide benefits to poor people: Gadkari
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

India needs a liberal economic policy with the intention to provide its benefits to poor people of the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing TIOL Awards 2022 event, Gadkari said the economic reforms started by Manmohan Singh as finance minister in 1991 gave a new direction to India.

The road transport and highways minister said the country is indebted to former prime minister Singh for economic reforms.

He recalled that he could raise money to build roads in Maharashtra when he was a minister in Maharashtra in the mid-1990s due to economic reforms initiated by the former prime minister.

Gadkari asserted that liberal economic policy is for farmers and poor people.

He said China is a good example of how liberal economic policy can help in the development of any country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022