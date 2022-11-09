Three dead after earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Nepal - ANI

Left Menu

(Adds details from seismological department of India and Nepal, media reports) Nov 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, the country's seismological centre said, with media reporting six people had been killed. India's National Center for Seismology marked the quake at a magnitude of 6.3.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 06:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 06:09 IST
(Adds details from seismological department of India and Nepal, media reports) Nov 9 (Reuters) -

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, the country's seismological centre said, with media reporting six people had been killed. Reuters partner ANI reported that the six people were found dead after a house collapsed from the quake in Doti district of Nepal.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6. The quake was centred about 158 km (98 miles) northeast of Pilibhit, a city in the neighbouring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and occurred at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.

Media reports after the quake showed that tremors were also felt in India's capital, New Delhi, and surrounding areas. India's National Center for Seismology marked the quake at a magnitude of 6.3.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

