At least six dead as 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolts west Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least six people were killed and five others injured when a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck west Nepal early Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred at 2:12 am with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in Doti district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Doti, said that all the victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake.

The earthquake that was felt mildly in Kathmandu and parts of India has also caused damage to dozens of other houses in the district.

Earlier, a 5.7-magnitude tremor was recorded at 9.07 pm and another 4.1- magnitude tremor at 9.56 pm on Tuesday at the same epicentre, according to the Seismological Centre. In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

