Sonowal to inaugurate PM GatiShakti Multimodal Waterways Summit in Varanasi

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW)Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the two-day PM GatiShakti Multimodal Waterways Summit in Varanasi on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The statement said the summit will create awareness about the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) with focus on infrastructure development in the waterways.

According to the statement, MoPSW had identified 101 projects estimated to cost around Rs 62,627 crore under GatiShakti NMP, which are aimed to be completed by 2024, while the target for the nine high-impact projects costing Rs 1,913 crore is by the end of this fiscal year.

Indian Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya said the summit will provide a networking platform for key stakeholders from the central government and state governments, industry and think-tanks to share and discuss the national master plan.

Senior officials from relevant ministries and departments, port authorities, sector experts and stakeholders from private sectors will be in attendance, the statement added.

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims at providing multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various SEZs (Special Economic Zones) and enhancing logistical efficiency.

The plan aims to integrate the implementation of all existing and proposed infrastructure development initiatives to support faster and efficient movement of people and goods.

