Tremors of Nepal quake lead to panic in Delhi, triggers meme fest on Twitter

Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR early on Wednesday not only woke many people out of their deep sleep but also triggered a meme fest on Twitter with several users sharing their experiences of rushing outside their homes amid poor air quality. A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal early Wednesday, killing six people.

Several people took to Twitter to get a confirmation whether an earthquake had actually taken place. ''Omg just had #earthquake .. I feel that in Delhi, hope everything is fine in Nepal,'' Krish Andrew tweeted.

''Ghar mein earthquake, bahar pollution. Fir bolte ho Delhi walo ko itna gussa kyon aata hai! (Earthquake inside the house, pollution outside; and then people ask why people of Delhi get angry),'' another user tweeted.

The tremors jolted people out of their sleep with many of them coming out of their houses in panic.

''It's 2am in the morning and people are having a stroll on the streets... Reason - #Earthquake in #DelhiNCR #earthquake,'' Aakash Biswas tweeted, sharing an 11-second video outside a residential building where people had gathered outside.

While a few users pointed out how their sleep was disturbed, others were amazed that even such a strong earthquake could not wake them up.

''Today I came to know that even an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude can't wake me up,'' Bhumica Agarwal said in a Twitter post.

''Bruh legit like last 1 minute se PC shake hora mera, ab realise hua Earthquake aaya,'' Nischay Malhan, another user, tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to the micro-blogging website. ''I hope all of u (you) are safe,'' he wrote.

Many Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) said there were no reports of any kind of damage or casualty in their areas. The earthquake jolted many people out of their sleep and there was panic for some moments, they said.

''We have not received any report of any structural damage or injury from any of the RWAs. However, there was a little panic during the night when people could not figure out what was happening. ''We were scared. People came out of their homes for a few minutes. However, things calmed down after a while,'' Atul Goyal President of United Residents Joint Action. A resident of Amar Colony said the entire episode was ''scary''. ''I felt the tremors for 10 seconds. It was scary. Doors and windows were shaking as I could not figure out what was happening. So I went to social media to check and got to know that it was an earthquake,'' Kritima Bhapta (25), a resident of Amar Colony said.

