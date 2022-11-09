China willing to contribute to climate damage compensation

China would be willing to contribute to a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage caused by climate change, its climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Wednesday at the United Nations COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Xie said China had no obligation to participate, but stressed his solidarity with those calling for more action from wealthy nations on the issue, and outlined the damage China had suffered from climate-linked weather extremes.

"We strongly support the claims from developing countries, especially the most vulnerable countries, for claiming loss and damage compensation because China is also a developing country and we also suffered a lot from extreme weather events," Xie said, speaking through a translator. "It is not the obligation of China but we are willing to make our contribution and make our effort."

China is designated by the World Trade Organization as a developing country, despite having the world's second largest economy. Last month, United States special envoy John Kerry told reporters China should contribute its own funds to loss and damage, "especially if they think they're going to continue to go on to the next 30 years with increasing their emissions," Politico reported.

Xie said that Kerry, "his friend for 25 years", had not raised this issue with him during informal talks at the climate conference this week. He added that China already contributed billions of yuan to developing countries to help with their mitigation efforts. After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this August, China said it would halt all dialogue with Washington on climate, despite unveiling a pact with the United States at COP26 in Glasgow last year to cooperate on climate change.

Speaking at a separate event on Wednesday, Kerry said cooperation with China was key to keeping the rise in global temperatures capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7°F) and reiterated the need to work with Beijing on reducing methane emmissions. But he said relations with China on climate were not yet working properly again and that a "major negotiating session" ahead of COP27 was called off due to Pelosi's visit.

Xie on Wednesday said that visit had "hurt Chinese people's feelings", but noted that informal discussions and personal correspondence with U.S. delegates continued. "The door is absolutely closed by (the United States)," he said. "It is we, China, who are trying to open it."

