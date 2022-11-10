Have support of all Delhi traders, will solve all their problems after AAP wins MCD polls: Party trade wing

The AAP will ''solve all problems'' of Delhi's business community after coming to power in the December 4 civic polls, the party's city trade wing asserted, claiming it has the support of all traders of the national capital.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Trade Wing claimed all traders are eagerly waiting to press the button against the party's broom symbol on election day.

Polling for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

AAP Delhi Trade Wing convenor Brijesh Goyal said, ''When the AAP comes to power in MCD, we will solve all problems of 20 lakh traders of Delhi.'' ''Traders never openly come into politics but now they are contacting the Aam Aadmi Party saying they want to join the AAP Trade Wing. AAP will give tickets to traders for MCD elections and happily induct them into the party,'' he said.

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta alleged that the BJP-ruled civic body did not look after road construction, lighting, or bench installation in any market.

''All the work was done from AAP MLA's funds. I assure the traders that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will transform MCD like he transformed the Delhi Government,'' he said.

Goyal said the MCD charges various taxes such as house tax, trade licence fee, waste management fee, sign board fee, and factory licence fee.

''In the last 15 years, the BJP has increased such taxes by 20 per cent to 30 per cent, and sometimes even by 50 per cent. When the AAP comes to power in MCD, we will not allow any licence fee to be increased,'' he said.

The BJP-ruled MCD sealed the shops in the name of conversion fees and other charges... Even today, thousands of shops are sealed. The shops were not opened despite tax collection. When AAP wins MCD, no shop will be allowed to be sealed in any market and every effort will be made to open all sealed shops,'' Goyal added.

