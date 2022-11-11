Left Menu

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Tonga region, tsunami warnings issued

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck in the sea about 207 km (128.6 miles) east of south-east of Neiafu, Tonga, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A tsunami advisory was issued for American Samoa, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC). Hazardous tsunami waves from the earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Niue and Tonga, it added.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

