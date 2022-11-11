BRIEF-Tsunami Waves From Tonga Earthquake Have Been Observed In American Samoa- PTWC
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:56 IST
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
* TSUNAMI WAVES FROM TONGA EARTHQUAKE HAVE BEEN OBSERVED IN AMERICAN SAMOA- PTWC Source text [http://bit.ly/3tnQMBI]
Also Read: Hundreds of Indian Americans celebrate Chhath at over dozen places in US
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AMERICAN
Advertisement