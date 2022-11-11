Left Menu

Reliance Infrastructure net loss narrows to Rs 162 crore in September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:19 IST
Reliance Infrastructure net loss narrows to Rs 162 crore in September quarter
Reliance Infrastructure on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 162.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 306.04 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company in the second quarter increased to Rs 6,411.42 crore over Rs 5,760.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated expenses of the company in the second quarter increased to Rs 6,395.09 crore from Rs 5,902.71 in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said that the Mumbai metro weekday ridership improved from 3,10,000 in the first quarter of FY23 to 3,85,000 in the second quarter with 100 per cent train availability and punctuality.

The group operates in three segments -- power, engineering and construction (E&C), and infrastructure. Power segment comprises generation, transmission and distribution of power at various locations.

E&C segment renders services in construction, erection and commissioning, while infrastructure segment includes businesses with respect to development, operation and maintenance of toll roads, metro rail transit systems and airports.

Delhi discoms, it said, successfully met peak demand of 5,012 mw in July. The transmission and distribution (T&D) loss, it said, remained below eight per cent in Delhi discoms backed by high operational efficiencies.

The company further said that over 52,078 new households were added in Delhi discoms and the total number of households stands at 48.1 lakh.

Reliance Infrastructure through its special purpose vehicles has executed infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; nine road projects on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

