Sonowal launches 7 community jetties in Varanasi

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched seven community jetties and laid the foundation stone for another eight jetties in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, India's longest river cruise (Ganga Vilas) between Varanasi and Dibrugarh will be launched soon. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event. Under the Jal Vikas Project- II, also known as Arth Ganga, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is developing/upgrading 62 small community jetties along the river Ganga. These include 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 21 in Bihar, 3 in Jharkhand and 23 in West Bengal. Varanasi is all set to receive advanced Hydrogen Fuel Cell Catamaran Vessels, the statement quoted Sonowal as saying. The city will also get four Electric Hybrid Vessels, the statement added. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between IWAI and Cochin Shipyard Limited during the event. Operational jetties can boost small industries and generate employment opportunities. Sonowal said the country is progressing in every field and in the next 25 years, India will be a self-reliant country. He said India is implementing policies that would enable creation of world-class infrastructure. He noted that active waterways, when used for regular logistics and passenger travel, necessarily creates landing and loading/unloading points on the banks of the rivers. The minister said this makes large areas of the hinterland accessible to the routes of trade and commerce, making goods from these areas part of the national and global supply chain network, opening up new markets for everyone. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that not only will Uttar Pradesh benefit from the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, but the entire country will develop.

