Odd News Roundup: Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

Feats ranging from the most hula hoops spun simultaneously whilst on stilts to solving the most rotating puzzle cubes while skateboarding are being celebrated in this year's Guinness World Records Day. With the theme of "Super Skills", the 19th annual event has prompted people across continents to set new milestones for what is humanly possible.

