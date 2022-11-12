Tremors in Delhi NCR

Left Menu

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some other northern states Saturday night.The earthquake measuring 5.4 was epicentred in Nepal 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country. This is the third earthquake to hit Nepal in a week.There was no immediate report of any damage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

