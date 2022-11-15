Left Menu

EU supports calls to phase down all fossil fuels - Timmermans

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:55 IST
The European Union supports any call to phase down fossil fuel use, the bloc's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday when asked about India's push to include such a call in a final COP27 deal.

"We are in support of any call to phase down all fossil fuels," Timmermans said at a press conference.

"But we also have to make sure that this call does not diminish the earlier agreements we had on phasing down coal, so if it comes on top of what we already agreed in Glasgow, then the EU will support in this proposal."

