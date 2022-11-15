Left Menu

Building under construction collapses in Kenya's capital

A report in the local media cited residents of the Kasarani suburb who said the building was showing signs of weakness, with cracks visible.A construction worker who spoke to the local Daily Nation newspaper said government officials earlier on Tuesday inspected the construction site and asked workers to leave.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A multi-story residential building under construction collapsed Tuesday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. There was no immediate official word on any casualties. Construction workers are feared trapped under the rubble and rescue operations have begun. A report in the local media cited residents of the Kasarani suburb who said the building was showing signs of weakness, with cracks visible.

A construction worker who spoke to the local Daily Nation newspaper said government officials earlier on Tuesday inspected the construction site and asked workers to leave. But the site foreman told the workers to continue, it reported. Witnesses said several people who were injured during the collapse are being treated at a nearby hospital. Building collapses are common in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, the presidency ordered an audit of all the country's buildings to see if they were up to code. The National Construction Authority found that 58% of the buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

