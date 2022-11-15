Left Menu

Prioritise sustainable, energy-efficient infrastructure to advance pace of development: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:06 IST
Prioritise sustainable, energy-efficient infrastructure to advance pace of development: Puri
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the strategy for the future must be to prioritise sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure to advance the pace of development.

Speaking at the 63rd foundation day of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), Puri said the company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner of the government to resolve difficult projects, such as the stalled Amrapali project in Noida, according to an official statement.

He also said that looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'India@100' in this Amrit Kaal of India's development, it is imperative that organisations like NBCC adopt the latest construction standards to create sustainable and inclusive infrastructure.

Founded in 1960 as Government of India Civil Engineering Enterprise, NBCC with its headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day, the ministry said, adding that HUA secretary Manoj Joshi and other senior officials were also present at the event.

During the event, the housing minister applauded the engagement of NBCC in several important infrastructure projects – be it the development of Delhi's first 'World Trade Centre' or the redevelopment of the iconic Pragati Maidan into a world-class 'Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre'.

NBCC has already completed 3,500 units and is on track to deliver all the flats by 2024, Puri added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022