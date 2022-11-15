Protesters disrupt Russian event at COP27 climate conference
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:15 IST
Several protesters disrupted a Russian-hosted event at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday before being escorted out by security staff.
Around 5 protesters shouted "you are war criminals" as Russian officials took part in a panel discussion about the country's climate plans.
