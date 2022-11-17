Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes western Texas - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 03:21 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck western Texas on Wednesday, some 45 km (27.96 miles) from the town of Pecos, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
