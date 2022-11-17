Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes western Texas - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck western Texas on Wednesday, some 45 km (27.96 miles) from the town of Pecos, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC added.

