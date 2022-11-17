Left Menu

Mercury dips in Rajasthan; Fatehpur records state's lowest min temp at 8 deg C

Winter is slowly setting in Rajasthan with the night-time temperature falling below 10 degrees Celsius at many places in the state. The MeT department said the weather will remain dry in the state in the coming days and there is a possibility of a further drop in the minimum temperature.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:24 IST
Mercury dips in Rajasthan; Fatehpur records state's lowest min temp at 8 deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Winter is slowly setting in Rajasthan with the night-time temperature falling below 10 degrees Celsius at many places in the state. Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night -- the lowest in the state.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Jaipur recorded a maximum of 27.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the minimum temperature in Churu was 8.3 degrees, 8.9 degrees in Chittorgarh, 9.6 degrees in Alwar, 9.9 degrees in Sangaria, 10.1 degrees in Bhilwara, 10.4 degrees in Nagaur, 10.5 degrees in Sikar and 10.9 degrees in Pilani on Wednesday. The MeT department said the weather will remain dry in the state in the coming days and there is a possibility of a further drop in the minimum temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022