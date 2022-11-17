Mercury dips in Rajasthan; Fatehpur records state's lowest min temp at 8 deg C

Winter is slowly setting in Rajasthan with the night-time temperature falling below 10 degrees Celsius at many places in the state. Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night -- the lowest in the state.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Jaipur recorded a maximum of 27.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the minimum temperature in Churu was 8.3 degrees, 8.9 degrees in Chittorgarh, 9.6 degrees in Alwar, 9.9 degrees in Sangaria, 10.1 degrees in Bhilwara, 10.4 degrees in Nagaur, 10.5 degrees in Sikar and 10.9 degrees in Pilani on Wednesday. The MeT department said the weather will remain dry in the state in the coming days and there is a possibility of a further drop in the minimum temperature.

