Session on Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure in SIDS held at COP 27

A session on Accelerating Resilient Infrastructure in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) was held at the UNFCCC Pavilion on the side lines of COP 27 today. Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, Shri Bhupender Yadav, Mr. Kavydass Ramano, Minister for Environment, Solid Waste and Climate Change, Government of Mauritius, Senator Matthew Samuda, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Government of Jamaica and representatives from AOSIS and Fiji participated in the session.

The agenda of this session was to present the IRIS vision and announce the first 'Call for Proposals'. The session focused on the IRIS vision 2022-2030 and reflected on the key enabling factors that will facilitate the implementation of the IRIS projects under the first 'Call for Proposals'. IRIS will be the first initiative that will be rolled out through the Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator Fund (IRAF), launched by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) last week at COP 27.

In his key note address, Shri Bhupender Yadav said:

"It is my pleasure to join you all today to present the vision of 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) to a global audience and announce the first 'Call of Proposals' for the rollout of projects under IRIS.

As you all know, IRIS is a flagship strategic initiative that has been designed as an instrument to achieve and deliver resilience and climate adaptation solutions to the SIDS, which are among the most vulnerable and exposed countries.

Anchored on the key guiding principles of co-creation and complementarity, IRIS was launched at the World Leaders Summit at COP26 by India, UK, Australia, Jamaica, Mauritius and Fiji. It is a joint platform to facilitate cross learning, sharing and engagement on solutions to infrastructure resilience in SIDS.

Ladies and gentlemen, Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi stands firmly committed to safeguarding the interests of SIDS in a changing climatic regime.

Today we know that climate change is the most crucial of all other environmental challenges. Without cumulative emissions in check, success with other environmental challenges, even if they are achieved, will not carry lasting value.

India is committed to both domestic action and multilateral cooperation on climate change. We will continue to fight all global environmental concerns in the call to protect humanity's planetary home. But global warming also warns us that equity and international cooperation, leaving no one behind, hold the key to success, where those most fortunate must lead the way. No nation can undertake this journey alone. Right understanding, right thought and co-operative action – these need to set our path for the next decisive half a century.

