Chrysler recalling 280,000 heavy-duty trucks for fire risks

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 280,000 Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks worldwide for fire risks, a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a company statement showed on Thursday. The recall covers 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 trucks. The company has reports of 16 vehicle fires and one minor injury that may be related to the recall but no crashes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:39 IST
Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 280,000 Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks worldwide for fire risks, a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a company statement showed on Thursday.

The recall covers 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 trucks. A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in a transmission fluid leak that could spark a vehicle fire. The company has reports of 16 vehicle fires and one minor injury that may be related to the recall but no crashes.

