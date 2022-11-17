Left Menu

Haryana govt notifies Electric Vehicle policy

Earlier in June, the Haryana government had approved the EV Policy 2022 offering several financial incentives to EV manufacturers. The EV Policy aims to protect the environment, reduce carbon footprint, make Haryana an EV manufacturing hub, ensure skill development in EV field, encourage uptake of EV vehicles, provide EV charging infrastructure and encourage RD in EV technology.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has notified the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022 which is aimed at promoting the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components in the state. Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Anand Mohan Sharan said here on Thursday said that with the formulation of this policy, research and development in the field of electric-vehicles will be encouraged. In addition to strengthening the infrastructure, provisions have been made in the policy to reduce the upfront cost of electric-vehicles. In this, the buyers of hybrid EV will also get incentive, he said, as per an official statement. Earlier in June, the Haryana government had approved the EV Policy 2022 offering several financial incentives to EV manufacturers. The EV policy offers various financial incentives to EV manufacturers by giving incentives on fixed capital investment (FCI), net SGST, stamp duty, employment generation, etc. There is 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty along with exemption in electricity duty for a period of 20 years. The EV Policy aims to protect the environment, reduce carbon footprint, make Haryana an EV manufacturing hub, ensure skill development in EV field, encourage uptake of EV vehicles, provide EV charging infrastructure and encourage R&D in EV technology.

