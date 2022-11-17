New Secretariat will enhance Telangana's prestige, says CM

The under-construction new Secretariat complex of Telangana is coming up in such a way that it enhances the pride and prestige of the State and stands as a role model, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday.

He inspected the progress of the construction work which is nearing the final stages, an official release said.

Rao, who had decided in September this year to name the Secretariat after B R Ambedkar, examined the ministers chambers, conference halls, and others which are under construction. He saw the site for a helipad on the premises of the complex and directed that its construction be taken up at an appropriate place.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the Secretariat is the result of the sacrifices made by those who laid down their lives for the sake of a separate Telangana.

A memorial for the martyrs is coming up in front of Secretariat for they gave up their lives for the new State, he said.

He further said the Ambedkar statue being constructed near the Secretariat complex reminds public representatives and officials about their duty, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)