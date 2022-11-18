Left Menu

Belgium provides €1.25 Million contribution to UNDP to help countries transition

UNDP will implement the project through its flagship Climate Promise initiative.

UNDP | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:00 IST
Belgium provides €1.25 Million contribution to UNDP to help countries transition
The financial contribution will boost UNDP’s decades-long history of supporting transparent reporting of climate action. Image Credit: IANS

The Belgium Government has provided a second contribution of €1.25 Million to UN Development Programme (UNDP) to help countries transition to an Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF). UNDP will implement the project through its flagship Climate Promise initiative.

The financial contribution will boost UNDP's decades-long history of supporting transparent reporting of climate action. To date, with UNDP's help, over 110 countries have accessed GEF funds to comply with their National Communications, Biennial Update Reports, and now Biennial Transparency Reports to the UNFCCC. UNDP also provides technical assistance on REDD+ measurement, reporting and verification (MRV), and market readiness. Through UNDP's support to National Adaptation Plans (NAP), adaptation metrics are being developed for enhanced reporting.

The first round of support from Belgium allowed UNDP to provide targeted technical assistance on transparency requirements to Francophone and Lusophone developing countries specifically. This new round will build on these efforts.

"Transparency is essential to reach the goals set in the Paris Agreement," said Cassie Flynn, Head of Climate Strategies and Policy in UNDP. "Only by being able to track and measure progress with the best available data can the global climate community assess if we are truly on the path to limit global warming below 1.5 C degrees above pre-industrial levels."

As part of the previous tranche, UNDP provided training to 35 countries and dedicated technical assistance to Cabo Verde, Mozambique, Niger, and Sao Tome and Principe.

"Mozambique has received tailored technical and scientific assistance from the Climate Promise, resulting in the alignment of our transparency and reporting instruments. This support was key in the preparation of our delegation to COP27 and will serve to catalyze additional climate finance," said Jadwiga Massinga, the Climate Change Director of Mozambique.

In the next phase, more countries - including Angola, Benin, and Senegal - are expected to submit their requests for technical support through a new Transparency Helpdesk mechanism.

"It is of great importance that we provide the necessary support to countries in order to ensure adequate reporting under the Paris Agreement. Support, transparency and collaboration are essential if we are to realize our shared objectives. The Climate Promise initiative enables us to contribute on a demand driven basis, taking into account the specific situation and the needs of the country," remarked Minister Khattabi, Belgian Federal Minister of Climate, the Environment, Sustainable Development and Green Deal.

Following COP27 currently taking place in Egypt, Francophone cluster countries will meet in Bonn, Germany to exchange on the outcomes of the negotiations and key steps to develop their first generation of Biennial Transparency Reports, which are expected to be submitted to the UNFCCC by December 2024.

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022