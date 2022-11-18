Left Menu

Federal Bank ties up with JCB India to finance heavy equipment buyers

Federal Bank on Friday said it has tied up with JCB India to finance the prospective buyers of heavy construction equipment and boost its loan portfolio. The private sector lender said it has inked a memorandum of understanding MOU with JCB India, a leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 14:38 IST
Federal Bank ties up with JCB India to finance heavy equipment buyers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Federal Bank on Friday said it has tied up with JCB India to finance the prospective buyers of heavy construction equipment and boost its loan portfolio. The private sector lender said it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with JCB India, a leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment. This arrangement will boost the financing options for JCB's customers in India, Federal Bank said in a release.

Under the arrangement, Federal Bank is the preferred finance partner of the construction equipment manufacturer, where JCB's customers can avail loans from the lender at competitive interest rates.

With the government's focus on infrastructure development continuing to remain strong, there will be various opportunities to create synergies between the teams from JCB India and Federal Bank, Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director of JCB India, said.

''Importantly, it will give greater financing options to our customers while purchasing JCB machines both in urban and rural India,'' he added.

Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank, said the lender has officially become the financing partner for JCB India. ''This partnership would prove to be hugely beneficial to a segment of customers who are looking for easy finance options to take their business forward. We are confident this association will help remove barriers between Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022