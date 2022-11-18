50% discount in Haryana bus fares for Gita festival passengers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday a concession of 50 per cent in state-run bus fares to the passengers of 10 districts around Kurukshetra for International Gita Mahotsav.

Khattar said it would directly benefit a large number of pilgrims who would come to participate in the festival, which will be held from Saturday till December 6, according to an official statement.\R Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad participate in the annual festival, Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma said.\R A discount of 50 per cent is being given in the fare of the state transport buses to benefit the maximum number of people, Sharma said.\R He added that the concession was being provided earlier to the pilgrims of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Jind and Kaithal districts on the recommendation of the Kurukshetra Development Board.\R Now, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonipat and Rohtak districts have also been included in the waiver to ensure that more pilgrims visit the holy place during the festival. \R Various programmes will be organised by the government at 75 pilgrimage sites in Kurukshetra and its surrounding districts during the festival, according to the transport minister. PTI SUN HMB

