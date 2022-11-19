Left Menu

Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms

Its a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips.Yet hope springs forth in the strangest places.Not in the naive new face, but in the hearts and minds of veteran activists and officials, who have gone through this frustrating sleep-depriving exercise, not once or twice but numerous times.And it blooms in a odd metal tree sculpture in a centre square here at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt.

PTI | Sharmel-Sheikh | Updated: 19-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 15:00 IST
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms

It's a desert, where little grows. It's a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips.

Yet hope springs forth in the strangest places.

Not in the naive new face, but in the hearts and minds of veteran activists and officials, who have gone through this frustrating sleep-depriving exercise, not once or twice but numerous times.

And it blooms in a odd metal “tree” sculpture in a centre square here at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt. People write their hopes on green paper leaves.

“Hope is the only meaning (sic) that makes us ALIVE!” Mohamed Ageez, an Egyptian youth activist wrote.

Former US Vice President Al Gore looks at more than 30 years of climate change efforts and sees hope in progress and change.

United Nations Environment Programme Director Inger Andersen and The Nature Conservancy Chief Scientist Katharine Hayhoe see it in all the people in the halls working hard.

And Christiana Figueres, the former UN climate secretary who helped forge the 2015 Paris agreement and then started a non-profit called Climate Optimism, sees hope not as a noun but an action verb.

“Hope is a verb with its sleeves rolled up,” Figueres told The Associated Press, quoting poet David Orr.

“I think of hope and optimism as being very active and in fact being precisely the reason why we roll up our sleeves.” Asked how he doesn't despair after seeing heat-trapping emissions rising year after, Gore told The Associated Press: “Despair is a big word. You know, they used to say denial ain't just a river in Egypt. Here we are in Egypt and despair ain't just a tire in the trunk. It's a real factor. But we also have the basis for hope.'' He pointed to several political wins this year.

“In August, the US passed the biggest climate legislation in history,” Gore said. “In September, the people of Australia made a historic change and agreed to become part of the leadership in the world toward renewable energy. And then in October, just days ago, the people of Brazil made a decision to stop destroying the Amazon and start fighting the climate crisis.” “When people feel vulnerable to climate despair, I urge them to look at the real progress that is being made.” Whenever United Nations environment chief Andersen feels down in these meetings she takes note of what's happening all around her in the pavilions and offices: “In these halls, you will see people huddling over solutions over networking, saying Here's what we did. Maybe you can do that'.” Climate scientist Hayhoe finds hope in the same place.

''So when people say it was a complete failure and there's no hope, I say, just look around at every single face here,” Hayhoe said. “There are tens of thousands of faces here, and every single one of them just about wants to change the world.” That tree of hope? Gone.

It's been moved away from negotiations to the “green zone,” far away from negotiators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022