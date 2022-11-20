COP27 closes with deal on loss and damage: ‘A step towards justice’, says UN chief
After days of intense negotiations that stretched into early Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, countries at the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, reached agreement on an outcome that established a funding mechanism to compensate vulnerable for ‘loss and damage’ from climate-induced disasters.
