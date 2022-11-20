Roads connecting eastern and western Faridabad to be constructed soon: CM

In order to connect the eastern and western parts of Faridabad city, link roads, including two under bridges, will soon be constructed, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 300 crore.

Khattar was addressing a gathering after inaugurating two water supply projects here.

In these projects, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has increased water supply by 60 MLD per day by installing rainy wells taken from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). ''Besides ensuring adequate water supply, these projects of FMDA will provide better roads and basic amenities to the residents of the city. FMDA is working on various such projects for the development of Faridabad city,'' he said.

In the next one year, development works worth Rs. 2.5 thousand crore will be completed by FMDA, the chief minister said.

Construction of new roads between Faridabad to Noida is an important project in these development works, he added. Twelve new rain wells will be installed and the functioning of 64 old tube wells will be reviewed to ensure a clean drinking water system in the city, Khattar said. Construction of the road from Faridabad to Jewar Airport would also be started soon which will benefit the citizens of Faridabad, he said.

Fifty new e-buses would soon be on roads to strengthen the public transport facility in the city, he said, adding that a new bus terminal with state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed in Sector-61 of the city. The beautification work of Baba Hirdaya Ram Kund and the 8-acre park in Sector 22-23 of the city will soon be done by the Municipal Corporation, the chief minister said. Gurugram to Faridabad are the highest revenue-generating districts in the state and the development works of these cities will be taken on a priority basis, Khattar said. Many other cities including Hisar, Panchkula, Sonipat and Rohtak are also expanding and the government is constantly paying attention to the development of these cities as well, he added.

He also mentioned a special campaign that has been launched in the state against gangsters and those involved in malicious tactics.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of two projects in the Infra-1 Division of FMDA and gave nod for the special repair work of 8.5 kilometre Master Road from Ankhir Chowk to the Delhi border, ensuring better road connectivity to the citizens of Faridabad.

