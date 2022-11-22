Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 252 - local government
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 22-11-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 14:09 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur town in western Java has risen to 252, the local government said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
It also said 31 people are still missing and 377 were injured, while the number of people displaced has reached 7,060.
