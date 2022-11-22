Left Menu

Areca and coconut prices

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 14:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Following are Tuesday's Areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 54500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 31000 to Rs 38500 model Rs 37500 Koka : Rs 22000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 26000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 14000.

