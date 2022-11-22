Left Menu

Mercury touches high of 26.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:39 IST
Mercury touches high of 26.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Tuesday even as the MeT office has forecast hazy weather for the next two days.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ''poor'' (255) category at 4 pm, while the relative humidity oscillated between 50 per cent and 71 per cent.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The metropolis recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday as the minimum temperature fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The weatherman has forecast hazy weather for the next two days.

The AQI was recorded in the ''very poor'' category at 9 am at the Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri and Shadipur weather stations.

The AQI was in the ''poor'' category largely at the other weather stations, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022