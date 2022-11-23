ITC Hotels partners with Jolle Hospitality to expand footprint in south India

ITC Hotels on Wednesday said it has partnered with Jolle Hospitality for a 116-room hotel in Belagavi in a bid to expand its footprint in south Inida.

The hotel, spread over more than 5 acres, is currently under construction and is likely to be completed by 2024. It will be named ITC WelcomHotel Belagavi, a release said.

Located in the industrial area of Kakti, off NH-4 on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, the property is just 10 kilometers from the popular tourist spot Belagavi fort and easily accessible from India's first private aerospace special economic zone (24 kilometers), and Belagavi Airport (20 kilometres).

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, ''The signing of Welcomhotel Belagavi is in line with ITC Hotels' expansion plan to take our brands and services to tier-2 markets in addition to prime metro cities. Belagavi offers a wide range of demand drivers originating from its industrial, trading, government, and leisure-driven businesses.''

