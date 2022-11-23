Delhi's min temp settles at 8 deg C, lowest of season so far

Left Menu

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season and poor air quality on Wednesday. The IMD said the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:33 IST
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season and 'poor' air quality on Wednesday. The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 237 on Wednesday, as against 255 on Tuesday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The air quality is predicted to deteriorate to very poor quality by Friday due to a likely drop in wind speed. The IMD said the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal. It is the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius). The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. The maximum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal. The Commission for Air Quality (CAQM) had on Friday said the ongoing anti-pollution actions under stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR and there is no need for invoking curbs under stage III at present. In view of the improvement in the air quality, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect. The curbs under stage III include a ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects.

