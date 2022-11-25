Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 310; 24 still missing
The death toll of an earthquake that hit the Indonesian town of Cianjur this week rose to 310, the country's national disaster mitigation agency said on Friday.
Twenty-four people remain missing, the agency's chief told reporters.
