UP cabinet nod to renovate Naimish Dham in Sitapur

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday gave its nod to renovate the Naimish Dham in Sitapur on the lines of other Hindu pilgrimage centres like the Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Vindhyavasini Dham. The cabinet was presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Its official notification will be released soon.

The objective behind forming the 'Shri Naimisharanya Dham Teerth Vikas Yojana' is to develop the Naimisharanya area and create infrastructure facilities for tourism and culture, particularly religious and spiritual tourism, state's urban development and energy minister AK Sharma said.

The development council will be formed by 36 villages of Sitapur and Hardoi districts and its headquarter will be set up in Sitapur, the official said.

According to an official release, Shri Naimisharanya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad will be a corporate body and the chief minister will be its chairman, while the minister of the tourism department will be the vice-chairman.

The executive vice president will also be appointed by Adityanath.

The council will be headed by a chief executive officer, who will be appointed by the state government.

Five eminent persons having knowledge, experience, vision and track record of efforts made for the conservation of the heritage of the Naimisharanya area, will be nominated by the chairman in consultation with the state government.

A planning and development committee will also be formed after the notification regarding the formation of the council is issued, the release added.

