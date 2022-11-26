Left Menu

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Updated: 26-11-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 11:54 IST
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Pagan region in the Mariana Islands on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The quake was 40 kilometres (25 miles) below the earth's surface.

