Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Pagan region in the Mariana Islands on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The quake was 40 kilometres (25 miles) below the earth's surface.

