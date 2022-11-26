Eight people dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island -minister
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-11-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 16:52 IST
Eight people died on the Italian holiday island of Ischia when a landslide caused by heavy rain engulfed some buildings, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said on Saturday.
"There are eight people dead in the Ischia landslide. Rescuers are working in difficult conditions," he said during an event in Milan.
