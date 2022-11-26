Left Menu

Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island

One family with a newborn that was previously reported missing had been located and was receiving medical care, according to the Naples prefect, Claudio Palomba.Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:40 IST
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
  • Country:
  • Italy

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides early on Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing.

Italy's interior minister said no deaths had yet been confirmed, appearing to contradict an early announcement by another senior politician.

“At the moment there are no confirmed deaths,'' said Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, speaking from the firefighters emergency coordination centre.

Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini, who is also the infrastructure minister, earlier had said that eight deaths had been confirmed, speaking to reporters at the opening of a subway extension in Milan.

The prefecture for the Naples region, which includes Ischia, said at least 12 people were missing.

Video from the island shows paths that the landslides had cut down slopes, leaving behind traces of mud. Streets were impassable and mayors on the island urged people to stay at home.

At least 100 people were reported stranded.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed. One family with a newborn that was previously reported missing had been located and was receiving medical care, according to the Naples prefect, Claudio Palomba.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022