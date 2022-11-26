Grasslands can be managed to benefit biodiversity and soil health: Study

Pasture Fed Livestock Association grasslands did not yet show increased soil health, but the research indicated that this may be due to a time lag between increasing numbers of plant species and changes in soil health, particularly on farms which have been intensively managed in the past. Lead author Dr Lisa Norton, Senior Scientist at UKCEH, says: "We've shown for the first time, on land managed by farmers for production, that a higher diversity of plants in grasslands is correlated with better soil health. This work also tells us that the Pasture Fed Livestock Association members are on the right track to increase biodiversity, though it may take longer to see improvements in soil health.

"Grassland with different types of plants able to grow tall and flower is associated with improved soil health measures, and is beneficial for creepy crawlies below and above ground. Having this abundance of life in our grasslands can in turn support small mammals and birds of prey, and farmers have told us that they are seeing voles and mice in their fields for the first time." Dr Norton adds: "My hope for the future is that our grasslands can be managed less intensively -- with all the improvements in plant and animal biodiversity and soil health that brings -- but still remain productive for farmers." (ANI)

