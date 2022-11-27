Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 12:06 IST
Minimum temp in Delhi settles at 7.9 degrees Celsius
The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 331 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity in Delhi was 92 per cent at 8:30 am, the IMD said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

